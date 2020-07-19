Two-bed terraced apartment in Dublin 4 guiding at €750,000

Eglinton Road in Donnybrook, Dublin 4 may be better known for its grand period piles, but tucked away behind the mansions is a private, gated scheme of 23 apartments at Glaunsharoon, afforded the ultimate in privacy thanks to its discreet laneway entrance off Eglinton Road and its mature sylvan setting.

Apartment Number 4 has just come to market with estate agent Owen Reilly and is a beautifully presented two-bedroom unit extending to 92 square metres.

Its dual-aspect interior includes...