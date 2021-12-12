Two-bed Malahide apartment in picturesque setting for €365,000

A two-bed, ground floor apartment next to Malahide Castle in north Co Dublin and convenient to all the amenities that the coastal, fishing village of Malahide has to offer, has come to the market for sale through REA Grimes.

Apartment 39, Castleheath on the Swords Road is a turn key, immaculate apartment with its own door access and has just been placed on the market for sale with an asking price of €365,000.

The property has...