Two-bed luxury apartment in Ballsbridge’s leafy environs

If lux living and location are a must, then this posh pad at 3 Malton, a beautiful two-bedroom apartment in what was once the British Embassy at 31-33 Merrion Road in Dublin 4 is well worth considering.

The impressive redbrick period scheme is set behind electric gates and cuts a dash beside the Merrion Road’s intersection with Shrewsbury Road.

Situated on the ground floor, the refurbished apartment at Number 3 offers 112 square metres of...