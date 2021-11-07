Subscribe Today
Turnkey space to raise your own tribe in Galway

Five-bed family home near Moycullen village and Lough Corrib is set on an acre of land and guiding at €750,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
7th November, 2021
5
Ceann Scribe in Oranswell, Co Galway: a five-bedroom residence with a guide price of €750,000

If the pretty Bushypark area of Co Galway is your preferred location for a fine family home, then consider Ceann Scribe in Oranswell, a five-bedroom residence in turnkey condition on the market with O’Donnellan & Joyce guiding €750,000.

It’s an idyllic spot to raise a growing family. There’s oodles of space inside and out, with almost 290 square metres of accommodation on offer and about an acre of well-maintained landscaped grounds bordering a...

