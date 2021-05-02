Turnkey south Dublin five-bed sure to appeal to families

If oodles of space, a well-maintained south-facing garden, ample off-street parking and a home in turnkey condition in Blackrock, South Co Dublin are what you‘re after, consider Teach na Gréine at 9 Meadow Close.

On the market at €995,000 with Lisney Blackrock, this well-presented, five-bedroom detached residence offers 235 square metres of living space and underwent a complete refurbishment in 2012 giving it an impressive B3 BER.

Timber gates protect a large gravel drive...