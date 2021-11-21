Turnkey redbrick in D7 blends period charm with modern chic

Located slap bang in between the North Circular Road and Phibsborough Road in Dublin 7 is No 57 Rathdown Road, a gorgeous redbrick 1930s home that has come to market in walk-in condition with Sherry FitzGerald guiding €775,000 for it.

Set amid an elevated terrace of period properties, this family home stands out having been extended to its current 175 square metres. It has also been extensively renovated to offer a chic suburban terrace with three...