Tranquil Malahide sanctuary for €925,000

A secluded, five-bed detached bungalow within walking distance of Malahide village has been brought to market by REA Grimes.

Silina, at No 5 Bissetts Strand, offers bright and spacious living accommodation coupled with a lovely, tranquil south-facing rear garden and comes to the market at an asking price of €925,000.

The 171 square metre home enjoys views over the Malahide estuary and is a minute’s walk from the centre of the village.