Tuesday January 21, 2020
Tranche of luxury two-bed apartments in Donnybrook comes to market

The units at Bloomfield House, just off Morehampton Road, are close to Donnybrook and Ranelagh villages

19th January, 2020
4
2 Westfield in the Bloomfield House development has an asking price of €925,000

Dublin-based agent Owen Reilly is handling the sale of a number of two-bedroom luxury apartments at Bloomfield House, a high-end residential complex in Donnybrook in Dublin 4 which dates back to the 1790s.

Extensively updated just over two years ago, the enclave incorporates the main restored Bloomfield House proper and two adjoining buildings, Northfield and Westfield, incorporate 12 apartments in total, each of which offers about 110 square metres or so of remodelled and beautifully presented Knightsbridge-style apartments.

