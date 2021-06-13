Subscribe Today
Tip-top show house for sale in Glenageary enclave

No 10 St Paul’s Square is a stunning five-bed home of 225 square metres laid out over four levels for €1.325 million

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
13th June, 2021
5
The apartments at St Paul’s Square have striking exteriors, a mix of redbrick, cedarwood and zinc-effect finishes. Picture: Peter Moloney/PM Photography

After a hugely successful launch a year ago at St Paul’s Square, a boutique enclave of 11 spacious and contemporary three and five-bedroom homes on Adelaide Road in Glenageary in South Co Dublin, developer Torca Homes has just released the show house to market for sale through agent Lisney.

The property is ready to go for buyers looking to take prompt possession of a furnished home in coffee-table book condition.

Highly sought after at...

