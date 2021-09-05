Three very different takes on the Irish cottage

COUNTRY

Weavers Cottage, Baltyboys, Blessington, Co Wicklow

On an elevated 0.4-acre site with uninterrupted views over Blessington lakes, this picture-perfect cottage was a school from 1837 to 1945, and a youth hostel from 1945 to 2005. Then the current owners bought it and embarked on an ambitious and highly successful project to turn it into the modern, ideal country home it is today.