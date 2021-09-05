Three very different takes on the Irish cottage
A cottage doesn’t have to be confined to a rural, holiday location: urban and suburban cottages exist too. But what is it about these modest, cosy homes that draws such interest? Here’s an example of what’s on offer in each category at the moment
COUNTRY
Weavers Cottage, Baltyboys, Blessington, Co Wicklow
On an elevated 0.4-acre site with uninterrupted views over Blessington lakes, this picture-perfect cottage was a school from 1837 to 1945, and a youth hostel from 1945 to 2005. Then the current owners bought it and embarked on an ambitious and highly successful project to turn it into the modern, ideal country home it is today.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
House of the Week: A right royal residence in the heart of south Dublin
The aptly-named Camelot in Killiney village is now on the market with a guide price of €1.095 million
Jewel in D4’s embassy belt comes to market for €1.95m
4 Nutley Avenue in Donnybrook has been meticulously maintained by its current owners, and comes with a stunning rear garden
Country house of many charms with views of four counties
Built as far back as 1828, Heathfield House in Co Limerick is now on the market with a guide price of €850,000
Four-bed home a picture of tranquility in scenic west Cork
Overlooking the spectacular Roaring Water Bay and Aughadown pier, Laheratanvally is a single-storey and completely renovated family home on the market for €550,000