Three-storey residence in Dublin 8 tells a miller’s tale

Dublin has seen a great many historic buildings demolished to make way for contemporary apartment blocks. But Collegians House in Islandbridge in Dublin 8 is one that, miraculously, slipped under the wire.

Described in the National Architectural Archives as Bellevue House, it was built circa 1800 as a flour mill complex with a miller’s house. In 1895, it was bought by John Randal Plunkett as a new premises for his maltings, which supplied malt to the...