Residential

Three-storey family home in Stepaside has kerb appeal

4 Blackglen Heath is a handsome redbrick family home with a trio of dormer windows

Ros Drinkwater
22nd August, 2021
5
No 4 is now on the market with a guide price of €695,000

When space is at a premium, the wise architect thinks tall. No 4 Blackglen Heath in Stepaside, Dublin 18 is a handsome, detached three-storey family home brought to the market in turnkey condition. The combination of its height, emphasised by a trio of dormer windows, and its attractive red brick façade gives it distinct kerb appeal.

Inside, the 135 square metre interior is configured as ground floor entrance hall, a spacious timber-floored, dual aspect living...

