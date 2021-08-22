Three-storey family home in Stepaside has kerb appeal

When space is at a premium, the wise architect thinks tall. No 4 Blackglen Heath in Stepaside, Dublin 18 is a handsome, detached three-storey family home brought to the market in turnkey condition. The combination of its height, emphasised by a trio of dormer windows, and its attractive red brick façade gives it distinct kerb appeal.

Inside, the 135 square metre interior is configured as ground floor entrance hall, a spacious timber-floored, dual aspect living...