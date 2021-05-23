Three-bedroom bungalow in secluded Blackrock enclave

At the Deansgrange end of Blackrock in south Co Dublin is Springhill Park, a quiet cul-de-sac enclave of houses and bungalows parallel to Deansgrange Road and within easy access of Blackrock village, Deansgrange village and Monkstown.

The bungalows are located at the end of the cul-de-sac and No 29, a three-bedroom residence of some 121 square metres has recently come to market with DNG guiding €725,000.

Built in 1952, the property is immediately liveable, but also offers...