Three-bedroom bungalow in secluded Blackrock enclave
A detached bungalow with workshop and large garden close to Deansgrange Road in the Co Dublin village is on sale for €725,000
At the Deansgrange end of Blackrock in south Co Dublin is Springhill Park, a quiet cul-de-sac enclave of houses and bungalows parallel to Deansgrange Road and within easy access of Blackrock village, Deansgrange village and Monkstown.
The bungalows are located at the end of the cul-de-sac and No 29, a three-bedroom residence of some 121 square metres has recently come to market with DNG guiding €725,000.
Built in 1952, the property is immediately liveable, but also offers...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
On the Market: Your guide to residences for sale around the country
A detached three-bed home in Bray with plans for an extension and a bungalow in Lyrath in Kilkenny
Striking four-bed semi in midst of leafy south Dublin suburbs
Martinez on the Upper Glenageary Road is on the market with a guide price of €1.295 million
Six-bed Rathgar redbrick comes to the market for €1.65m
No 7 Kenilworth Road is brimming with character and charm in a prime residential location
A cottage of neo-Georgian grandeur in rural Wicklow
Glenside House in Woodstock is now on the market with a guide price of €1.35 million