Three-bedroom bungalow in secluded Blackrock enclave

A detached bungalow with workshop and large garden close to Deansgrange Road in the Co Dublin village is on sale for €725,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
23rd May, 2021
5
29 Springhill Park is immediately liveable but also offers a new buyer a great opportunity to renovate and modernise

At the Deansgrange end of Blackrock in south Co Dublin is Springhill Park, a quiet cul-de-sac enclave of houses and bungalows parallel to Deansgrange Road and within easy access of Blackrock village, Deansgrange village and Monkstown.

The bungalows are located at the end of the cul-de-sac and No 29, a three-bedroom residence of some 121 square metres has recently come to market with DNG guiding €725,000.

Built in 1952, the property is immediately liveable, but also offers...

