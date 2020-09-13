Three-bed Victorian home sets a colourful tone in Drumcondra

The owners of this gorgeous terraced house overlooking the banks of the Royal Canal in Drumcondra in north Dublin need not be told of the transformative nature of colour in interior design.

The 160 square metre three-bedroom, period home at No 4 Whitworth Place sings with pops of pigment: vibrant blue in the kitchen, earthy and calming neutrals in the bedrooms, classic black and white path tiles at the entrance. If a trendy home is...