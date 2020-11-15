Three-bed townhouse in Clontarf on market for €550,000

Auburn House is an infill scheme of 22 apartments and 16 houses on the Howth Road in Clontarf, Dublin 3. The homes were built in 2004 around a charming redbrick period residence at the front of the site, from which the scheme takes its name.
The original period building was the long-time home of Mary Guiney, the formidable chairwoman of the Clery & Co department store on O’Connell Street, who passed away aged 103 in 2014.
Number 3 within...
