Three-bed period redbrick on Griffith Avenue in D9 for €845,000

Set halfway along the longest retail-free, tree-lined avenue in the northern hemisphere, close to the junction with Drumcondra Road in Dublin 9, is 224 Griffith Avenue, an impressive redbrick period residence of 117.7 square metres.

The handsome semi-detached house has been in the same family for 75 years and now comes to the market with a myriad of original period features. These include grand reception rooms with high ceilings, picture rails, unusual ceiling roses and impressive fireplaces. No...