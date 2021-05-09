Three-bed penthouse in sought-after Stillorgan development

Colliers has brought a top floor three-bedroom penthouse of just under 111 square metres to market in the popular and well-managed The Grange development on Brewery Road in Stillorgan in south Dublin.

No 26 Coral is meticulously maintained with a peaceful south westerly aspect, situated overlooking mature landscaped communal grounds within a mature woodland setting.

The light-filled spacious apartment comprises a large entrance hall with polished floor tiles and a separate storage room, a utility room incorporating...