Three-bed penthouse in sought-after Stillorgan development
No 26 Coral in The Grange is a light-filled and meticulously maintained three-bed apartment for €865,000
Colliers has brought a top floor three-bedroom penthouse of just under 111 square metres to market in the popular and well-managed The Grange development on Brewery Road in Stillorgan in south Dublin.
No 26 Coral is meticulously maintained with a peaceful south westerly aspect, situated overlooking mature landscaped communal grounds within a mature woodland setting.
The light-filled spacious apartment comprises a large entrance hall with polished floor tiles and a separate storage room, a utility room incorporating...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
House of the Week: A modernised homestead nestled in the Wicklow hills
A cottage built a century ago in Red Cross, Co Wicklow has been artfully transformed into an eco-friendly, four-bed contemporary family home
Dalkey home with views across the bay guiding €1.95 million
On offer is a handsome four-bed 1930s residence on an elevated site, with nearly half an acre of gardens, in one of south Dublin’s most exclusive neighbourhoods
Editor’s choice: Stylish pied-à-terre at Grand Canal Dock has flair to spare
A fully renovated, audaciously styled apartment in one of the most exciting quarters of the city shows off the exquisite taste of its Italian owners
Four-bed in Dundrum with potential for extension
No 11 Westbrook Road is a semi-detached home extending to 210 square metres and guiding €845,000