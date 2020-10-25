Three-bed luxury home in Skerries for €695,000

A large, three-bedroom luxury home in Skerries that has recently been converted from offices is being brought to the market by REA Grimes.
Based in the centre of Skerries village, 30 Thomas Hand Street provides 165 square metres of living space and has an asking price of €695,000.
It has been completely refurbished and renovated and is presented in turnkey condition. The property is within a short walk of both Skerries’ beaches.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team