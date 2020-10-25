Sunday October 25, 2020
Three-bed luxury home in Skerries for €695,000

Refurbished and renovated property at 30 Thomas Hand Street in the north Co Dublin village centre offers 165 square metres of living space

25th October, 2020
4
30 Thomas Hand Street in Skerries is presented in turnkey condition

A large, three-bedroom luxury home in Skerries that has recently been converted from offices is being brought to the market by REA Grimes.

Based in the centre of Skerries village, 30 Thomas Hand Street provides 165 square metres of living space and has an asking price of €695,000.

It has been completely refurbished and renovated and is presented in turnkey condition. The property is within a short walk of both Skerries’ beaches.

