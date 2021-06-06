Three-bed duplex for sale in Dublin’s south inner city
The apartment at 128 South Gate, Cork Street, Dublin 8 is close to all the city centre amenities and has an asking price of €395,000
A bright and modern three-bed duplex in the heart of Dublin’s Liberties has been brought to market by REA Grimes.
Built in 2004, number 128 South Gate, Cork Street, Dublin 8, will appeal to owner-occupiers and investors alike, given its close proximity to so much of the city.
St Patrick’s Cathedral is a mere eight-minute walk away, while Dublin Castle is a 15-minute walk. Grafton Street is only five minutes more.
