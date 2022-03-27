Three-bed apartment on Orwell Road development for €850,000
The first-floor apartment at Orwell Gate has zoned underfloor heating, two parking spaces and a sheltered balcony
Built on the 8.11 acre grounds of the former Redemptorist Order on Orwell Road in Rathgar, Dublin 6, homes at Cairn Homes’ upmarket residential development have always been highly sought after and re-sales are quickly snapped up.
To that end, it is likely that there will be high interest in an attractive three-bedroom apartment that is for sale in the scheme through Knight Frank agents Richard Banahan and Guy Craigie.
The first floor apartment extends to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Editor’s choice: A charming riverside residence in Chapelizod for €715,000
The three-bedroomed house benefits from a peaceful setting, pedestrian access to the river Liffey and has been completely refurbished leaving only the kitchen for the buyer to put their own stamp on
Six-bed country abode with fine views of Dublin Mountains
Built in 1975 and named after a mythological princess, Rathesa is situated outside the north Co Dublin village of Garristown and is now on the market with a guide price of €845,000
On the Market: your weekly guide to homes for sale around the country
A detached family home in Carlow, and an end-of-terrace townhouse with planning permission in Dublin 4 are among the residences for sale this week
Splash of Northern splendour will appeal to deep-pocketed buyers
Balincurry House, located near the Rostrevor area of Newry and overlooking Carlingford Lough, is now on the market with a guide price of around €2.7 million, writes Tina-Marie O’Neill