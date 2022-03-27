Three-bed apartment on Orwell Road development for €850,000

Built on the 8.11 acre grounds of the former Redemptorist Order on Orwell Road in Rathgar, Dublin 6, homes at Cairn Homes’ upmarket residential development have always been highly sought after and re-sales are quickly snapped up.

To that end, it is likely that there will be high interest in an attractive three-bedroom apartment that is for sale in the scheme through Knight Frank agents Richard Banahan and Guy Craigie.

The first floor apartment extends to...