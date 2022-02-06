Three and four-bed homes for sale in Tandy’s Lane, Lucan

Developer Quintain Ireland and selling agent Savills are launching the second phase of three and four-bedroom homes for sale at Tandy’s Lane in Lucan this weekend following on from the success of Phase 1 in November last year.

The A2-rated terraced and semi-detached homes include three-bedroom homes which range in size from 105 to 120 square metres and which are priced from €430,000. There are also a number of four-bedroom homes, which offer between...