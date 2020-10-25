Terraced home in Artane gets an elegant upgrade

“Fashion changes, but style endures,” said one Coco Chanel. Perhaps paying heed to that pearl of wisdom from the legendary French fashion designer, No 76 Chanel Road in Artane in Dublin 5 has style in spades.

Boasting clean lines, natural light, high-end fixtures and fittings and an all-round beach house feel, this residence has been extended and modernised throughout and is loaded with attractive features including a converted attic, an outdoor plumbed utility room and...