Terenure five-bed a classic example of its kind

The large homes built by Thomas Stringer, one of Dublin‘s most successful Edwardian developers, have always been in high demand because of their classic, solid-build design, generous proportions and large gardens, their location in south Dublin and their resulting tendency to hold their value.

No 44 Rathdown Park in Terenure is no exception, boasting some 240 square metres of meticulously maintained living space with original period features intact, large south-facing rear garden, off-street...