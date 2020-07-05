Sunday July 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Ten thousand homes sold in areas at risk of coastal flooding

Study finds climate change poses danger to homes bought over past ten years, particularly in Louth and Clare

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
5th July, 2020
Extreme coastal flood events are driven by spring high tides, high onshore winds and associated storm surges

At least 10,000 homes sold in Ireland over the last decade are at risk of coastal flooding from climate change, according to new data. More than €2.6 billion was spent on the properties.

The research, undertaken by Gamma Location Intelligence for the Business Post, analysed the property price register from 2010 to 2019, which catalogues all residential property transactions in Ireland.

Using previous models for identifying addresses at risk of coastal flooding as a result of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Three-bed period redbrick on Griffith Avenue in D9 for €845,000

The handsome semi-detached house has been in the same family for 75 years

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 6 hours ago

House of the Week: A handsome Laois residence that’s built to last

4 Kilteale Avenue in Portlaoise is on the market now with a guide price of €650,000

Ros Drinkwater | 6 hours ago

Clontarf three-bed semi comes to market for €575,000

51 Kincora Grove is in need of refurbishment, but has plenty of potential in a well-heeled area

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 6 hours ago