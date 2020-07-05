Ten thousand homes sold in areas at risk of coastal flooding

At least 10,000 homes sold in Ireland over the last decade are at risk of coastal flooding from climate change, according to new data. More than €2.6 billion was spent on the properties.

The research, undertaken by Gamma Location Intelligence for the Business Post, analysed the property price register from 2010 to 2019, which catalogues all residential property transactions in Ireland.

Using previous models for identifying addresses at risk of coastal flooding as a result of...