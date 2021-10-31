Swish Leeson Street period property comes to market for €2.95m

It’s in the heart of Dublin 4, but 24 Leeson Street Upper has definitely got the London look. It’s fashionable, trendy and coffee-table-book-perfect, and comes with its additional mews property at the rear. The entire property has just come to market with DNG guiding €2.95 million.

The turnkey period property, at the canal or city end of the street, was recently upgraded and modernised, with works carried out by Principal Construction under the...