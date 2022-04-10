Swish Georgian townhouse in prime location for €1.75m

What could be more chic for a well-heeled urbanite than to take up residence in a fine Georgian townhouse on the southside of Dublin city centre? For those in the market for one such handsome home, 2 Fitzwilliam Street Upper in Dublin 2 has just come to the market for sale with Lisney, and is guiding €1.75 million.

Standing guard just off the junction of Fitzwilliam Street Upper and Baggot Street Lower, this four-storey over basement residence...