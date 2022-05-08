Superbly located south Co Dublin residence will appeal to families
Carraig on Priory Drive in Stillorgan is now on the market with a guide price of €965,000
If a location close to schools and commuter links is the number one priority for homebuyers in the Blackrock/Stillorgan area of south Co Dublin, then what better spot than Carraig on Priory Drive?
Nestled at the top of the leafy road that culminates at the junction with the N11, opposite Oatlands College and the Dublin Road which runs into Stillorgan village, Priory Drive’s convenient situation shouldn’t be understated.
The imposing...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Plenty of art and craft about a stylish Dublin 6 residence
No 31 Sandford Road in Ranelagh is now on the market with a guide price of €2.75 million
Dublin 4 period home on offer for €750,000
Two-storey residence has been refurbished and extended to the rear in recent years affording a sense of space and light throughout
A Kilkenny riverside idyll ideal for anglers and artists
River Cottage and Studio, overlooking the Nore, consists of a spacious period home and imaginatively designed studio building. It’s now on the market for €575,000
A residence redolent with medieval magic comes to market in D14 for €1.9m
A name familiar to fans of Game of Thrones, this Winterfell is a luxuriously appointed detached redbrick house on Castle Avenue in Churchtown