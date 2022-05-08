Subscribe Today
Superbly located south Co Dublin residence will appeal to families

Carraig on Priory Drive in Stillorgan is now on the market with a guide price of €965,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
8th May, 2022
Carraig on Priory Drive in Stillorgan, Co Dublin: on the market for €965,000

If a location close to schools and commuter links is the number one priority for homebuyers in the Blackrock/Stillorgan area of south Co Dublin, then what better spot than Carraig on Priory Drive?

Nestled at the top of the leafy road that culminates at the junction with the N11, opposite Oatlands College and the Dublin Road which runs into Stillorgan village, Priory Drive’s convenient situation shouldn’t be understated.

The imposing...

