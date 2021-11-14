Superb stone-clad Kinsale residence on market for €895,000

There are many reasons to fall under the spell of Kinsale in west Cork. Perhaps it’s the aesthetic charms of the town’s vibrantly painted buildings, its historic fortifications or its choice of art galleries built around the edges of its picturesque harbour.

If you’re a foodie, the choice of epicurean delights on offer – including a coveted Michelin star – has earned Kinsale a rightful place among the country’s celebrated gourmet...