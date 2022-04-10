Substantial five-bed family home for €1.195m in Foxrock

Southside house hunters looking to put down roots in the upmarket suburb of Foxrock might be keen to know that DNG has just brought a five-bedroom family home to the market with oodles of space, the potential to extend subject to planning, a large west-facing rear garden and ample off-street parking.

Ashgrove at 66 Foxrock Manor in Dublin 18 is a detached, redbrick residence which extends to some 192 square metres and is guiding €1.195 million.

Positioned in...