Stylish Donnybrook damsel won’t wait long for a suitor

If Hampton’s-style glamour in a prime Dublin location is what you’re after in a home, then look no further than 141 Stillorgan Road in Donnybrook, Dublin 4.

From its perfect exterior to its stylish interiors, this 314 square metre residence oozes sophistication. It is located in a convenient area within stone-throwing distance of RTÉ Montrose and a short walk from St Vincent’s Hospital, Elm Park golf course, UCD and Donnybrook village.

...