Stunning views from a height along Royal Canal

Apartment seekers on the market for a standout two-bedroom home in an eye-catching building along the banks of the Royal Canal in Phibsborough in Dublin 7 should take note of one that has just come to market.

Sherry FitzGerald is offering a handsome unit for sale in the converted mill building that comprises Cross Guns Quay for which it is guiding €325,000.

No 44 is situated on the top floor of the building and so commands...