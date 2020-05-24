Stunning views from a height along Royal Canal

Apartment seekers on the market for a standout two-bedroom home in an eye-catching building along the banks of the Royal Canal in Phibsborough in Dublin 7 should take note of one that has just come to market.
Sherry FitzGerald is offering a handsome unit for sale in the converted mill building that comprises Cross Guns Quay for which it is guiding €325,000.
No 44 is situated on the top floor of the building and so commands...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team