Stunning Victorian residence in Sandycove on market for €2.15m
10 Breffni Terrace on Sandycove Road has undergone a complete renovation and remodelling, with enviable results
A distinctive strip of 15 houses make up Breffni Terrace, a stunning row of Victorian houses on Sandycove Road in south Co Dublin.
Constructed in 1860 and enviably close to Scotsman’s Bay on Sandycove’s scenic seafront, the story goes that Breffni Terrace was built by a developer named O’Rourke, who named the terrace after the ancient O’Rourke clan territory – the Kingdom of West Breifne – in current-day Co Leitrim....
