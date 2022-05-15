Stunning split-level Wicklow family home is steeped in history
Tudor Cottage, located on the former estate of Kilcroney House in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, is on the market with a guide price of €1.1 million
Property, and man’s obsession with it, have much to answer for in the annals of history. Indeed the word property itself comes from the Latin “pecus”, meaning both “cattle” and “money”, with the accumulation of the former often indicating the degree of the latter.
Property, or land tenure, didn’t really take hold in western Europe until the medieval feudal period when, in return for labouring the land...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
A modern, open-plan classic in Dublin 4 guiding €1.05m
Situated just off Sandymount Strand, 5 Strand Mews gives an opportunity to move to a location which doesn’t come to the market too often
On the Market: A Dublin 4 period house, a cedar-clad bungalow in Waterford and a three-bed in Ranelagh for €495k
Your weekly guide to homes for sale around the country
Pretty in pink: Stunning €7.9m Victorian house on five acres overlooking Killiney Bay
Situated in a splendid location, this seven-bedroom residence dates from the mid-1800s
Superbly located south Co Dublin residence will appeal to families
Carraig on Priory Drive in Stillorgan is now on the market with a guide price of €965,000