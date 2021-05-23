Striking four-bed semi in midst of leafy south Dublin suburbs

Househunters in search of a home surrounded by the suburbs of Dalkey, Dún Laoghaire and Killiney might consider Martinez, a handsome four-bedroom semi-detached home on the Upper Glenageary Road in south Co Dublin.

The property has just come to the market with Miriam Mulligan at Sherry FitzGerald’s Dún Laoghaire branch, and is guiding €1.295 million.

The 224-square-metre home is set back from the road behind tall electric gates, and...