Stoneybatter two-bed comes to market for €410k

Recently voted Ireland’s coolest neighbourhood, Stoneybatter in Dublin 7 is the current must-have address. Often described as “a village in the city”, the area offers a mix of a community spirited neighbourhood with all the conveniences of the metropolis on its doorstep.

If hip is what you’re after, 46 Harold Road might fit the bill. The 70 square metre, two-bedroom, mid-terrace home was built in 1934 as an artisan’s dwelling and recently...