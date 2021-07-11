Stoneybatter two-bed comes to market for €410k
46 Harold Road is located in the centre of one of Dublin’s trendiest and most thriving neighbourhoods
Recently voted Ireland’s coolest neighbourhood, Stoneybatter in Dublin 7 is the current must-have address. Often described as “a village in the city”, the area offers a mix of a community spirited neighbourhood with all the conveniences of the metropolis on its doorstep.
If hip is what you’re after, 46 Harold Road might fit the bill. The 70 square metre, two-bedroom, mid-terrace home was built in 1934 as an artisan’s dwelling and recently...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Three-bed semi in heart of D4 has an enviable serenity
The centrally located but tranquil 47 Lansdowne Park is now on the market with a guide price of €895,000
Handsome Donnybrook home has timeless elegance with modern touches
The high ceilings and cast-iron fireplaces of No 21 Bushfield Terrace date back to the 1900s, but the four-bedroom home exudes 21st-century living standards
Go wild in the country – if you can afford it
Want to follow Stripe co-founder John Collison’s lead and snap up a grand country house? The supply of beautiful, historic homes and estates in rural Ireland is limited, but there are still gems to be had
House of the Week: All mod cons in the heart of the city
Situated just off Clanbrassil Street in central Dublin, No 4 St Kevin’s Place is on the market with a guide price of €1.1 million