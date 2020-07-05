Stone immaculate: a rural riverside Wicklow cottage that belies its age

If the last few months of quiet isolation have awoken a yearning to find one’s very own paradise lost, an enticing stone cottage in a sylvan setting on the meandering banks of the river Avonbeg in Rathdrum, Co Wicklow might just be the enchanted end to your Arcadian search.

At first glance, it would appear that the alluring property has been in situ for centuries. Yet this fine, detached cut-stone residence of some...