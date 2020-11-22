Sunday November 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

State pays €2,300 a month for social housing units

Rent paid to developers in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown is significantly above current average for the area

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
22nd November, 2020
Cian O'Callaghan "the monthly cost of renting these homes by the state could fund the purchase of an investment property worth €450,000 over a period of 16 years“

The state spent an average of €2,300 a month for each social housing unit in the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown area last year.

Developers are required to provide 10 per cent of units in new residential developments to the state for social housing. Under Part V of the Planning and Development Act, developers can sell or lease the homes to a local authority, or they can provide land banks.

Analysis by the Business Post has shown...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Editor’s Choice: Conventional exterior conceals a continental feel in Loughlinstown

1 Woodview on Commons Road in the Dublin suburb is on the market with a guide price of €650,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 3 hours ago

A Georgian pile in Co Louth offers many possibilities

Glebe House, a former rectory built around 1800 in Readypenny in Co Louth, is on the market with a guide price of €700,000

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago

On the Market: the best homes on sale this week

Your weekly guide to some of most appealing residences on sale around the country

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago