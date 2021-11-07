Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

Sprawling rural residence in a tranquil west of Ireland location

Belmont in Tuam, Co Galway, is on the market with a guide price of €550,000

Ros Drinkwater
7th November, 2021
7
Belmont in Tuam, Co Galway: built in 2008 in an unspoiled rural setting

No one could have anticipated the phenomenon of property owners swapping an urban existence for the fresh air and freedom of a countryside lifestyle that Ireland has witnessed over the past two years.

One couple, Robert and Marianne Butler, were somewhat ahead of the curve. It was in 2015 that that they decided to move to Ireland.

“We were living in a two-bedroomed bungalow in Devon, I had horses, but with prices in England we couldn’t...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Yellowood in Blackrock, Co Dublin: a roomy four-bedroom residence on an 0.23-acre site

Leafy haven in Blackrock on market for €1.45m

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago
Woodmancote in Killiney south Dublin; The colour palette used throughout the house is typically East Coast USA/Hamptons-style. Picture: Angela Mujica

Savour a taste of Hamptons heaven in Killiney for €2.075m

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago
Carraig in Tibradden: set in an idyllic pocket of Rathfarnham in south Co Dublin

Charming bungalow in a corner of rustic Rathfarnham

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago
Cherry Lane forms part of Cherrywood Village in south Co Dublin

First batch of new homes at Cherrywood scheme come to market

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1