Sprawling mansion outside Waterford city on market for €1.575m

Re/Max Team Fogarty in Waterford has brought an unusual and sprawling mansion to the market at Knockhouse in Killotteran on the edge of Waterford city to market for sale, and is guiding €1.575 million for it.

The residence offers the best of countryside living just minutes from Waterford city centre, the M9 and N25 motorways. It is adjacent to the WIT Arena and the Whitfield private Hospital.

Knockhouse extends to about 865 square metres...