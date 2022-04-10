Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

Sprawling mansion outside Waterford city on market for €1.575m

Built in 2000, Knockhouse in Killotteran offers the best of countryside living, just minutes from Waterford city centre

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
10th April, 2022
6
Knockhouse in Killotteran, outside Waterford city: on the market for €1.575 million

Re/Max Team Fogarty in Waterford has brought an unusual and sprawling mansion to the market at Knockhouse in Killotteran on the edge of Waterford city to market for sale, and is guiding €1.575 million for it.

The residence offers the best of countryside living just minutes from Waterford city centre, the M9 and N25 motorways. It is adjacent to the WIT Arena and the Whitfield private Hospital.

Knockhouse extends to about 865 square metres...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

No 7 Lomond Avenue in Fairview, Dublin: on the market for €595,000. Picture: Wojtek Bartkowski

On the Market: your weekly guide to homes for sale around the country

Residential Ros Drinkwater
Ashgrove, 66 Foxrock Manor: has the potential to extend

Substantial five-bed family home for €1.195m in Foxrock

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill
No 2 Fitzwilliam Street Upper in Dublin 2, which is on the market for €1.75 million

Swish Georgian townhouse in prime location for €1.75m

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill
The substantial mews residence at 16B Raglan Lane, which is on the market for €2.25 million

House of the Week: Let there be more light in the heart of leafy Ballsbridge

Residential Ros Drinkwater

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1