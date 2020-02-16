Sprawling Killiney ‘lodge’ just the job for a high-end rental

For those on the hunt for a corporate level rental, Rock Lodge in Killiney, formerly owned by the British embassy and used as a residence for senior diplomats, might do the trick.

The sprawling, 375 square metre “lodge” is quoting €6,500 per month on a year-long lease and incorporates a large drawing room, dining room, a home cinema, a games room, a generous kitchen/breakfast room, four bedrooms, sea views and half an acre of secluded,...