Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

Splendid Swords bungalow will appeal to the horsey set

Bella Rosa in Surgalstown, north Co Dublin, is now on the market with a guide price of €1.45 million

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
22nd April, 2022
10
Bella Rosa in Surgalstown, Co Dublin, is on the market for €1.45 million. Picture: Matteo Tuniz

Not unlike this week’s House of the Week in Co Kildare, Bella Rosa in Surgalstown North near Swords in Co Dublin is the ideal retreat for those with an equine inclination. Surrounded by equestrian centres, it offers a rear paddock with ample space to keep a pony or two on its 1.5 acres of grounds.

The bungalow is described by selling agent Callum Bain of Colliers as something of an “acorn” from which a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

No 98 Leinster Wood in Maynooth, which is on the market for €745,000

South-facing four-bed home with direct access to the Carton estate

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill
No 76 Wilfield Road in Sandymount, Dublin 4, which is on the market for €950,000

D4 three-bed a short stroll from the seafront

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill
107 and 107A Oliver Plunkett Road, Monkstown, south Co Dublin

A double delight on the market in south Co Dublin

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill
Hugh Wallace, award-winning architect and founding partner of Douglas Wallace Consultants, presents the Great House Revival airs on RTÉ One at 9.30pm on Sundays

Hugh Wallace interview: ‘As a nation we’ve been disrespectful of our architectural heritage and what we must have is a balanced approach to conservation’

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1