Splendid Monkstown four-bed will hit sweet spot for sport lovers
No 7 St John’s Park, off Upper Mounttown Road, is on the market for €1.35 million and comes with private gated access to Monkstown Lawn Tennis Club
Nestled off Upper Mounttown Road in south Co Dublin is St John’s Park, a well-established, tree-lined cul-de-sac of nine family homes, located between Monkstown village and Dun Laoghaire town and opposite CBC Monkstown.
The houses along this quiet, elevated residential roadway rarely come to the market, as they have a string of advantages associated with them. They include a discreet location close to a wealth of local amenities, generous house sizes with off-street...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
An elegant Ranelagh townhouse melds modernity with vintage style
No 65 Ranelagh Road in Dublin 6 is now on the market with a guide price of €2.095 million
Monkstown bungalow is the perfect fit for rightsizers
A detached, two-bedroom home that offers 70 square metres of living space, 3 Heathfield, off the Monkstown Road, is on the market for €575,000
Spacious Kildare residence offers country lifestyle close to the city
Ballygreany in Oghill, a detached five-bed home with adjoining tennis courts and grass paddocks, is on the market for €615,000
House of the Week: A bright family home that will work for all the family in Rathmines
On the market with a guide price of €1.295 million, 7 Le Bas Terrace in Rathmines, Dublin 6 is a modern, light-filled home arranged over three storeys