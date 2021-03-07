Splendid detached Wexford residence comes to market in pristine condition

Literally translated, Cois Coille means “next to the forest”, which sums up the sylvan setting of this splendid detached family home near Camolin, Co Wexford. It was built on two acres in 1997, since when it has been maintained in tip-top condition.

The approach is via a gravelled, tree-lined avenue sheltered by mature trees and shrubberies. The driveway extends all around the house to the rear, where a flight of steps leads up to...