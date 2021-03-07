Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

Splendid detached Wexford residence comes to market in pristine condition

Cois Coille near the village of Camolin is up for sale with a guide price of €470,000

Ros Drinkwater
7th March, 2021
8
Cois Coille was built on two acres in 1997 and has been maintained in tip-top condition since

Literally translated, Cois Coille means “next to the forest”, which sums up the sylvan setting of this splendid detached family home near Camolin, Co Wexford. It was built on two acres in 1997, since when it has been maintained in tip-top condition.

The approach is via a gravelled, tree-lined avenue sheltered by mature trees and shrubberies. The driveway extends all around the house to the rear, where a flight of steps leads up to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

No 30 Chapel Farm Road near Lusk in north Co Dublin has come to market guiding €295,000

A semi-detached family home close to the coast in Co Dublin

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 hour ago
Manderlay is a Victorian residence of 312 square metres

On the Market: Our pick of the homes on offer this week

Residential Ros Drinkwater 1 hour ago
No 12 Aideen Place in Terenure in Dublin 6W

Editor’s choice:

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 week ago
No 41 Sika Woods has both mountain and sea views

Spacious four-bed in Enniskerry offers views of the Sugar Loaf

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1