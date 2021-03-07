Splendid detached Wexford residence comes to market in pristine condition
Cois Coille near the village of Camolin is up for sale with a guide price of €470,000
Literally translated, Cois Coille means “next to the forest”, which sums up the sylvan setting of this splendid detached family home near Camolin, Co Wexford. It was built on two acres in 1997, since when it has been maintained in tip-top condition.
The approach is via a gravelled, tree-lined avenue sheltered by mature trees and shrubberies. The driveway extends all around the house to the rear, where a flight of steps leads up to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
A semi-detached family home close to the coast in Co Dublin
Modern three-bedroom home with attic conversion near Lusk main street is a ten-minute drive from the beach
On the Market: Our pick of the homes on offer this week
A house near the sea in Bray, a townhouse in Drumcondra, and a detached family home in Tralee are among the highlights this week
Editor’s choice:
Architect-designed townhouse, with its quirky white boxy exterior, has ample natural light and a Mediterranean feel
Spacious four-bed in Enniskerry offers views of the Sugar Loaf
No 41 Sika Woods is a three-storey home in turnkey condition that extends to 192 square metres