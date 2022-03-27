Splash of Northern splendour will appeal to deep-pocketed buyers

Good value for money, stunning views, excellent connectivity and a wealth of local amenities are the main factors driving interest in property from Irish and British buyers around the picturesque Carlingford Lough area on the border with the North.

That’s according to Garrett O’Hare, managing director of Bradley NI, a multi-branch estate agency in Newry, Mourne, Down and Armagh. O’Hare has just brought to the marke a stunning seven-bedroom pile overlooking Carlingford Lough, for which...