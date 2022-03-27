Subscribe Today
Splash of Northern splendour will appeal to deep-pocketed buyers

Balincurry House, located near the Rostrevor area of Newry and overlooking Carlingford Lough, is now on the market with a guide price of around €2.7 million, writes Tina-Marie O’Neill

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
27th March, 2022
Balincurry House, which overlooks Carlingford Lough, is on the market for €2.7 million

Good value for money, stunning views, excellent connectivity and a wealth of local amenities are the main factors driving interest in property from Irish and British buyers around the picturesque Carlingford Lough area on the border with the North.

That’s according to Garrett O’Hare, managing director of Bradley NI, a multi-branch estate agency in Newry, Mourne, Down and Armagh. O’Hare has just brought to the marke a stunning seven-bedroom pile overlooking Carlingford Lough, for which...

