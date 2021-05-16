Spectacular family seat in Kildare on market for €3m

Initially built as the family seat, a symbol of power and prosperity to be passed on through future generations of nobility, many a grand home of the late Irish landed gentry has found itself on the market nowadays as a result of modern-day practicalities: with the house emptied of grown children, its proprietors opt to downsize.

Such it the case at Barrettstown House, a stunning Gothic Revival residence and 19th-century family seat of the O'Kellys...