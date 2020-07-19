Spacious Monkstown family residence in turnkey condition

Families on the hunt for a spacious, turnkey home in south Co Dublin suburbia should consider 70 Windsor Drive in Monkstown.
The double-fronted residence has been extended to offer 156 square metres of tastefully presented living space. It comes with two off-street car park spaces on the front gravel drive, four bedrooms, two interconnecting reception rooms, an open plan kitchen/breakfast room, a converted attic space, which makes for a bright and well-proportioned home office – a...
