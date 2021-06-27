Spacious Louth home combines modernity with natural wonder

Engaged to be married in 2006, Joe and Una Lyons were looking to buy a family home. “Our ideal location was somewhere between Termonfeckin and Carlingford and the only imperative was that it had to have sea views,” Lyons recalled.

“When we arrived at Dromena HilI and Una took in the vista – the whole of Dundalk Bay framed by the Cooley Mountains – she fell in love with it. ‘I have to have...