Spacious Kildare residence offers country lifestyle close to the city

Buyers in search of a family home with a bit of land in Co Kildare might consider Ballygreany in Oghill, to the south west of Kildare town where Savills Country Estates is handling the sale of a detached home on 3.4 acres including grass paddocks and tennis courts.

The five-bedroom residence is located off a tranquil country road that is still convenient to the M7 for those who need to commute. To that end it offers...