Residential

Spacious home in Terenure guiding under €1.3m

The plush residence at No 96 Rathfarnham Road comes to market in turnkey condition with landscaped garden

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
28th March, 2021
No 96 Rathfarnham Road in Terenure: the 1930s build extends to 181 square metres and is guiding €1.295 million

Coming to market this week is a semi-detached residence at No 96 Rathfarnham Road in Terenure, which offers buyers a substantial and well-dressed home in turnkey condition.

The 1930s build extends to a roomy 181 square metres and is guiding €1.295 million with Sherry FitzGerald Terenure.

No 96 has held its value well, previously coming to market in 2013 seeking €975,000. It is located at the junction of Rathfarnham Road and Rathdown Park, a short walk from...

