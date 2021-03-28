Spacious home in Terenure guiding under €1.3m
The plush residence at No 96 Rathfarnham Road comes to market in turnkey condition with landscaped garden
Coming to market this week is a semi-detached residence at No 96 Rathfarnham Road in Terenure, which offers buyers a substantial and well-dressed home in turnkey condition.
The 1930s build extends to a roomy 181 square metres and is guiding €1.295 million with Sherry FitzGerald Terenure.
No 96 has held its value well, previously coming to market in 2013 seeking €975,000. It is located at the junction of Rathfarnham Road and Rathdown Park, a short walk from...
