Sunday September 27, 2020
Spacious four-bed redbrick in D9 on market for €780k

44 Lindsay Road in Glasnevin was developed by the legendary builder Alexander Strain in the early 20th century

27th September, 2020
5
44 Lindsay Road has many original Edwardian-era features

A bright, spacious, four-bedroom period redbrick residence in Glasnevin in Dublin 9 is available for sale by private treaty through REA Grimes Clontarf, guiding €780,000.

Developed by the legendary builder Alexander Strain in the early 20th century, 44 Lindsay Road has many original Edwardian-era features including bay windows, ornate ceiling roses and open fireplaces.

Between 1904 and 1914, Strain developed dozens of houses for the city’s middle classes on Glasnevin streets, including Iona Road and Iona Drive,...

